BMC Seeks Permanent Blacklisting Of Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios Over Repeated Violations On Dhurandhar 2 Set In Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moved to take strict action against Bollywood director Aditya Dhar’s production house following repeated violations on the set of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar.

The civic body’s A ward office has written to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 1) and recommended that B62 Studios be permanently blacklisted from applying for future filming permissions.

According to a report in Indian Express, it also proposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for allegedly shooting on a building terrace and using two generator vans without proper authorisation. Additionally, the Rs 25,000 security deposit submitted by the applicant has been forfeited.

According to officials, permission for the February 7 and 8 shoot between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street isn A ward was granted on January 30 through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited. However, authorities claimed that the production team “violated” police conditions, which barred the use of crackers and flammable materials.

After these alleged breaches, a subsequent application was submitted by Komal Pokhriyal seeking permission to film on February 13 and 14. Citing earlier violations, the authorities cancelled the request. A fresh application was then made for shooting between 12.30 am and 4.00 am on February 14. Officials said the applicant assured them that no flammable materials would be used, following which conditional permission was granted.

Despite this assurance, police reportedly received complaints around 12.45 am on February 14 about the use of flammable torches during filming. A senior BMC official said officers reached the location within 15 minutes and seized five lit torches.

Following the second incident, the applicants reportedly assured authorities that any visuals involving fire would be created using VFX. The A ward office has now sought approval to impose fines, formally register the seized items and permanently blacklist the applicants - Komal Pokhriyal, Nashir Khan - along with the production house from future permissions via the state film corporation portal.