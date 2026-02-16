Fan Requests Rajkummar Rao Not To Do 'Propaganda' Films, Here's What The Actor Replied

File photo of Rajkummar Rao | Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao responded to a fan’s request urging him to stay away from “propaganda films.” The exchange took place in the comments section of Rajkummar's recent social media post, where he spoke about the physical transformations he has undergone for his upcoming projects.

While many fans praised his dedication and new look, one particular comment stood out. A user politely wrote, "Please do not do propaganda films sir", and added a folded hand emoji.

Instead of ignoring the message, the actor chose to respond directly. Keeping his reply short and clear, he wrote, "NEVER."

Rajkummar, known for choosing diverse and content-driven roles over the years, often engages with his followers on social media. While the actor did not elaborate further, his one-word reply was enough to go viral.

Earlier today, the actor revealed that his physical transformation is for the biopic of celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. For those unversed, he made headlines and was even trolled over his new look after being spotted at an event in Mumbai. HIs sudden weight gain and thinning hair making headlines.

Reacting to the buzz, Rajkummar revealed that he gained nearly 10 kgs for the role and said he does not believe in using prosthetics as long as he can achieve the look through hard work. He also stated that he intentionally gained weight and made his hair thinner to portray Nikam authentically.

"Be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin, which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for Bose also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and loose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH," he wrote.

Rajkummar shared that for Nikam, he had to gain around 9-10 kgs and was eating two pizzas a day along with lots of sweets, as well as his favourites like aloo parathas and biryani, to achieve the look naturally without relying on anything glamorous. He expressed hope that when the film releases soon, audiences will be able to see and appreciate the hard work he has put into the role.

Further confirming that he is now in the transition phase, Rajkummar added that it's time to shed the extra kilos and get ready to slip into Sourav Ganguly mode for his next biopic.