 'I Am Recovering Well': Chiranjeevi Shares Health Update After Shoulder Keyhole Surgery
Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
article-image

Megastar Chiranjeevi reassured fans about his health after recent photos showing him with his arm in a sling sparked concern online. The veteran actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday (February 16) to clarify the situation and revealed that he had undergone a minor shoulder keyhole surgery.

Sharing a picture of himself standing beside his doctor, with his left arm supported in a sling, Chiranjeevi addressed the speculation.

In his post, he wrote, “Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine.”

The update brought relief to his followers, many of whom had been worried after spotting him with the sling in recent appearances. The actor also expressed gratitude to the medical professional who handled the procedure.

“My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nithin, one of the finest arthroscopy surgeons, for his care and expertise in making the procedure smooth and comfortable. Grateful for all your love, concern and blessings,” he added.

article-image

Chiranjeevi’s post drew warm responses from fans who wished him a speedy recovery.

A few days back, Chiranjeevi penned an appreciation post for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela and praised their conscious and spiritually rooted choice of names for their newborn twins drawn from "our eternal cultural heritage and sanctified by the blessings of our sacred temples." The 70-year-old actor also lauded Ram for honouring his mother, Anjana Devi, Ram’s grandmother, by incorporating her name into baby Anveera Devi's name.

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on January 31. They have named their newborns Shivram and Anveera Devi.

On February 14, Chiranjeevi stated, "I have been receiving calls and messages from friends, relatives, and fans from all over, appreciating the beautiful names of our two little joys. With a proud heart, I extend my heartfelt love and appreciation to dear @upasanakaminenikonidela and @alwaysramcharan for their conscious, spiritually rooted choice of names drawn from our eternal cultural heritage and sanctified by the blessings of our sacred temples."

Chiranjeevi added that the names carry within them devotion, cultural memory, and the divine grace that has guided generations.

