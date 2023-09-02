'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho': Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps After Attending Brother Ruhaan's Wedding Bash (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Bloody Daddy, recently made an appearance in the city with his wife Mira Kapoor to attend his stepbrother Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa's wedding reception. Ruhaan's mom and actress Supriya Pathak, his father Pankaj Kapur, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, were also spotted.

Amid this, Shahid got into a heated argument with the paparazzi after attending Ruhaan's bash. In the video, the Jab We Met actor is heard saying, "Chilla kyu rahe ho? Mein yahi khada hu na" (Why are you shouting? I'm right here.)

Further, he said, "Relax karo, jabh mei gaadi mein chala jaonga tabh chilana" (Relax, shout when I get into my car). One can also see Mira and her mother, Bela Rajput, standing next to Shahid.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. It will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. This marks the actor's first collaboration with the Mimi actress, is directed by debutant Amit Joshi. Backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

The movie will hit the big screen on December 7, 2023. The film's poster was released in April this year with the tagline, 'An impossible love story'.

