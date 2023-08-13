Shahid Kapoor OUT From Anees Bazmee’s Double Trouble? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee have mutually decided to part ways on their upcoming comedy film project, which had initially piqued the interest of fans with the prospect of Kapoor in a double role.

This amicable separation stems from creative differences that emerged during the project's development.

The film, tentatively titled 'Double Trouble', had been generating excitement among cinephiles, but recent media reports confirmed the divergence of paths for Kapoor and Bazmee.

SHAHID TO BE REPLACED IN THE FILM

Despite speculations suggesting the project's shelving, reliable sources indicate that 'Double Trouble' remains on the production table, albeit with some significant changes.

Anees Bazmee, renowned for his comedic prowess, remains confident in the comedic appeal of his script. He is actively scouting for a new cast to bring his vision to life.

The original production timeline had slated the filming to commence in August 2023, later shifting to September. However, with Shahid Kapoor's departure, shooting will now kick off only after the new cast is finalized.

The movie, backed by producer Dil Raju, had previously garnered attention with rumours of Rashmika Mandanna being cast as the female lead. Although the lead role is now up for grabs, the anticipation surrounding the film's potential remains high.

Notably, Anees Bazmee is juggling multiple projects, with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' on his horizon. This installment of the popular franchise stars Kartik Aaryan and is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2024. Riding on the success of the franchise's second part, released in 2022 with Kiara Advani and Tabu, the third installment holds considerable expectations from audiences.

HIS U[COMING PROJECTS

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is redirecting his energies towards his upcoming projects. He is currently preparing for 'Koi Shaq,' a film directed by Roshan Andrews.

Additionally, fans can look forward to another Kapoor starrer, alongside Kriti Sanon, slated for a December release.