Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's Viral Kissing MMS Was Leaked For ₹500; Former Recalls Being 'Destroyed'

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were once very much in love and were hailed as one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. However, the two parted ways on a sour note for reasons unknown after nearly five years of dating, and their relationship was surely not a cakewalk.

Shahid and Kareena began dating sometime in early 2000s and broke up in 2006. However, it was in 2004, that their relationship was all over the news for all the wrong reasons after a private video of them kissing in a nightclub went viral on the internet.

The two never addressed the issue in public and soon the buzz died down, but Shahid has now finally revealed how he was "destroyed" after the incident.

Shahid-Kareena's video was sold for Rs 500

During a recent interview, Shahid recalled how he was just 24 when the video got leaked and made it to the front page of newspapers and top news channels.

He said that he was a "mess" wondering how did it happen and felt like his privacy was invaded and he could do nothing to protect himself. He went on to say that it affected him a lot, especially because he was so young and at an age when "you don't even know your own feelings and you're figuring out how to be with a girl and you're dating".

The interviewer then shared how three "kids" had visited the office with the video of Shahid and Bebo kissing in the club and handed it over for just Rs 500.

Shahid went on to explain how the times have changed and today, actors are aware that such a thing can easily happen to them. "At that time, you were caught off guard by it. It's an informed devil as compared to an uninformed devil kind of a scenario," he stated.

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor's love story

Shahid and Bebo never shied away from stepping out together and being vocal about each other when they dated.

The two also starred in a number of hits together, including, 'Fida', 'Chup Chup Ke', '36 China Town', 'Milenge Milenge', and of course, the cult 'Jab We Met'.

However, after their break up in 2006, Bebo and Shahid maintained radio silence on each other. Kareena later dated and married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, whereas Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput through an arranged marriage in 2015.