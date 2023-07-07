Shahid Kapoor Shares Mushy Photo With Mira Rajput On Wedding Anniversary, Calls Her 'Wife For Life'

Power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their eight wedding anniversary on Friday, July 7. On the special occasion, the couple took to their respective social media accounts to wish each other with romantic pictures.

Mira took to Instagram and posted a mushy picture from their vacation. In the photo, she can be seen kissing Shahid. Sharing the cute picture, she wrote, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby."

As soon as the picture was posted, the couple's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their wishes.

Shahid also shared a mushy picture to wish his wife. "In a sky full of stars …. I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life," he captioned his post.

Recently, Mira and Shahid jetted off for vacation in Greece. The couple treated their fans with each glimpse of their holiday.

Mira took to Insta Story and posted a window selfie with Shahid. She also gives us a glimpse of the beautiful view. Mira wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses, while Shahid opted for casual wear.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015, in an intimate wedding, in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Shahid's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on an OTT platform.

He will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming.