Inside Shahid Kapoor's ₹58 crore Worli home: From piano room to lavish living area

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput moved in to their new Worli house in 2022
They often share stunning photos and videos on social media, giving a glimpse of their abode
Their new duplex apartment is reportedly worth nearly Rs 58 crore
It offers an unrestricted view of Mumbai's stunning skyline
The lavish living area has sofa chairs, panelled wall, lighting fixtures and a massive abstract painting
Barring aside the woodwork, a subdued white and black colour palette is used throughout the space
The living room opens into a balcony that provides ample sunlight and compliments the overall look of the room
Mira loves to play the piano, and no points for guessing her favourite spot in the house
The ceiling and walls of their house are white with wood furnished floor
The panels on kitchen cabinets were also white. Mira had shared this picture on her official Instagram account
The dining area is also spacious with multi-coloured curtains and comfortable seating
There is a black staircase near the piano area
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shahid and Mira's house is nothing less than a dream
