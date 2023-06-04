Inside Shahid Kapoor's ₹58 crore Worli home: From piano room to lavish living area

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput moved in to their new Worli house in 2022

They often share stunning photos and videos on social media, giving a glimpse of their abode

Their new duplex apartment is reportedly worth nearly Rs 58 crore

It offers an unrestricted view of Mumbai's stunning skyline

The lavish living area has sofa chairs, panelled wall, lighting fixtures and a massive abstract painting

Barring aside the woodwork, a subdued white and black colour palette is used throughout the space

The living room opens into a balcony that provides ample sunlight and compliments the overall look of the room

Mira loves to play the piano, and no points for guessing her favourite spot in the house

The ceiling and walls of their house are white with wood furnished floor

The panels on kitchen cabinets were also white. Mira had shared this picture on her official Instagram account

The dining area is also spacious with multi-coloured curtains and comfortable seating

There is a black staircase near the piano area

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shahid and Mira's house is nothing less than a dream

Thanks For Reading!

10 iconic songs sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam for Salman Khan
Find out More