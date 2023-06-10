 Shahid Kapoor SHOCKS Bollywood: Sets New Trend Reducing His Fee By ₹15 cr For Upcoming Film
Shahid Kapoor will be receiving a reduced fee of Rs 25 crore for the untitled film.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
After the tremendous success of his recent films 'Kabir Singh' and 'Farzi', Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor has made headlines once again.

Reports suggest that the actor, known for his brilliant performances, charged a staggering Rs 40 crore for his latest release, 'Bloody Daddy',

However, breaking the mould and surprising the industry, Shahid has decided to reduce his remuneration for his next project with acclaimed Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews.

According to reports from a leading entertainment portal, Shahid Kapoor will be receiving a reduced fee of Rs 25 crore for the untitled film, which is also rumored to feature the KKBKKJ actress Pooja Hegde alongside him.

This decision by the versatile actor has sent shockwaves through the film industry, leaving filmmakers, actors, and producers in awe.

BOLLYWOOD SURPRISED OVER HIS DECISION

The entertainment report further suggests that Shahid's bold move to slash his remuneration is expected to have a far-reaching impact.

Other actors in the industry are now prompted to re-evaluate their own fees, considering the prevailing dynamics. Filmmakers and producers, who often struggle with skyrocketing budgets, may cite Shahid as an example of a selfless actor who prioritizes artistic collaboration over financial gains.

SHAHID KAPOOR'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

His upcoming film, produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

While the details of the storyline remain under wraps, the news of Shahid Kapoor's association with Rosshan Andrrews has already generated immense excitement among movie enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, 'Bloody Daddy' continues to captivate audiences and critics alike, garnering rave reviews. Directed by the acclaimed Ali Abbas Zafar, the film features a stellar cast including Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, and Rajeev Khandelwal, alongside Shahid Kapoor.

The gripping narrative follows the journey of Sumair (portrayed by Shahid) as he confronts Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, treacherous companions, a merciless crime boss, corrupt and honest police officers, and relentless narcotics agents, all within the span of one fateful night.

In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this resilient man embraces a precarious new normal, determined to go to any lengths to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

