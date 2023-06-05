Shahid Kapoor reveals his kids have watched Jab We Met: ‘Mira felt they could’ |

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bloody Daddy', recently admitted that his daughter Misha and son Zain watched him on the big screen for the first time. He revealed that they saw the iconic movie ‘Jab We Met’ featuring ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shahid told Indian Express, “They went with my mom to watch the film. Mira (wife Mira Rajput) felt they could watch it since it’s a family film. They were of course a little excited but we didn’t talk much about it. We swiftly let it pass. I don’t need to, neither should I be Shahid Kapoor for them. I am just their father.”

'Jab We Met', which was originally released in 2007, re-released in theatres during Valentine's week in February. Shahid had paid a surprise visit as he crashed a film screening in one of the theatres in Mumbai.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Jab We Met' tells the story of a feisty Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (Kareena), who is sent off track when she bumps into a depressed Mumbai businessman, Aditya Kashyap (Shahid) on an overnight train to Delhi. Eventually, Geet misses her train because of Aditya, who then accompanies her on the journey and falls in love with her.