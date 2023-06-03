Shahid Kapoor UPSET on being called ‘nepo kid’ & receiving father Pankaj Kapur’s support: ‘I was raised by single mother’

Bloody Daddy actor Shahid Kapoor embarked on his acting journey in 2003 with the romantic film 'Ishq Vishq.' However, his rise to fame was not without its fair share of challenges and misconceptions.

Before gracing the silver screen, Shahid honed his dancing skills at Shiamak Davar's esteemed institute, where he gained recognition with his mesmerizing performance in the music video 'Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra.'

Despite achieving tremendous success today, Shahid continues to battle the notion that he owes his stardom solely to his father, actor Pankaj Kapur.

Shahid Kapoor calls him 'self-made' actor

In a recent interview, Shahid expressed his disappointment over the prevailing assumptions. He firmly stated that he is a self-made individual, often overlooked due to his father's towering presence in the industry. Unbeknownst to many, Shahid had endured his fair share of struggles.

He revealed that he didn't even reside with his father following his parents' divorce. Proudly, Shahid mentioned that Pankaj Kapur never pulled any strings on his behalf, refusing to make calls to pave the way for his entry into the film industry.

The actor emphasized that he was too proud to seek his father's support, as the thought never crossed his mind. Hence, it greatly bothered Shahid when he was branded as a product of nepotism.

Calls her mother, a 'pillar of strength'

Shahid Kapoor took a moment to acknowledge the unwavering support of his mother, who played a pivotal role in his life.

Describing her as a beacon of positivity and unconditional love, he expressed gratitude for her support. Not only has she been a pillar of strength for Shahid, but also for his half-brother, Ishaan Khatter.

Shahid's professional front

Recently, the versatile actor made his digital debut with the web-show 'Farzi,' which received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. He will next be seen in ‘Bloody Daddy’, an thriller movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, released on Jio Cinema.

Besides this, his fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming project, a romantic comedy co-starring the talented Kriti Sanon. This promising film also boasts the legendary duo of Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.