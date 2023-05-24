Bloody Daddy actor Shahid Kapoor REVEALS people said his film Kabir Singh won’t work, says ‘Good work cannot be hidden’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor states that his film Kabir Singh to be the most adult film of his career.

The actor, who recently released the trailer for his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy, continues to push boundaries with his roles. Kapoor's collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Kabir Singh proved to be a significant turning point in his career.

In a recent statement, the actor expressed his desire for audiences to approach new experiences with an open mind.

Here's what he said

The Farzi actor has been exploring different genres since his groundbreaking performance in Kabir Singh.

While discussing contemporary cinema and the importance of experimentation, Kapoor highlighted the impact of his role in Kabir Singh, stating, "Meri life ki sabse adult film jo Maine ki hai woh hai Sabir Singh. (Kabir Singh is the most adult film of my life). Despite initial skepticism surrounding the movie's success, it went on to become the highest-grossing film of Kapoor's career, defying expectations.”

Emphasizing the significance of recognition for quality work, Shahid Kapoor also drew attention to his debut in the digital realm with the acclaimed series Farzi.

The actor affirmed that good work, whether on over-the-top (OTT) platforms or in theatres, will never go unnoticed; it can never stay hidden.

On his experience shooting Bloody Daddy

Shifting gears to his latest venture, Bloody Daddy, Kapoor expressed his excitement about his debut in the action genre.

He shared his enthusiasm about the unique experience of shooting action sequences, emphasizing the stark contrast between on-screen action and behind-the-scenes reality. Kapoor expressed gratitude towards director Ali Abbas Zafar for creating a comfortable working environment during the making of the film.

Kabir Singh catapulted Shahid Kapoor into the limelight, significantly elevating his fame and recognition. Co-starring alongside Kiara Advani, the film generated controversy for its portrayal of misogyny, sparking widespread debate.

Read Also Shahid Kapoor looks dashing at Bloody Daddy trailer launch; see PHOTOS

About Bloody Daddy

Talking about Bloody Daddy, the film eatures a stellar ensemble cast, including Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Ronit Bose Roy, and Sanjay Kapoor.

The recently released trailer has already garnered considerable anticipation among fans. Bloody Daddy will be accessible on Jio Cinemas on June 9.