Shahid Kapoor looks dashing at Bloody Daddy trailer launch; see PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor looked dashing in a grey suit

He made a smashing entry at the trailer launch event and interacted with the media

Shahid packs punches in the action-packed trailer of Bloody Daddy and he looks promising in this unconventional role

In the trailer, Shahid's character fights Gurugram’s white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

The film also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles

It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar

The film will stream on Jio Cinema from June 9

