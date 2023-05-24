Shahid Kapoor looks dashing at Bloody Daddy trailer launch; see PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actor looked dashing in a grey suit
He made a smashing entry at the trailer launch event and interacted with the media
Shahid packs punches in the action-packed trailer of Bloody Daddy and he looks promising in this unconventional role
In the trailer, Shahid's character fights Gurugram’s white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops
The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar
The film also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles
It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar
The film will stream on Jio Cinema from June 9
Thanks For Reading!