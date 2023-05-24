Vaibhavi Upadhyay Death: Happiest photos of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Vaibhavi Upadhyay, known for her role in the popular sitcom "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai," passed away in a devastating car accident that occurred in Himachal Pradesh
On Tuesday, the 38 year old actor, accompanied by her fiancé, met with the tragic road accident that resulted in her untimely demise
Actor-director Deven Bhojani shared her photo on social media and wrote, “Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai #Hatsoff @sats45 @TheRupali.”
Vaibhavi is fondly remembered for her exceptional portrayal of the character Jasmine in the beloved sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai
In addition to her work in the comedy show, Vaibhavi has collaborated with actor Ayush Mehra in the series "Please Find Attached."
Her talent was showcased in various TV shows including CID, Left Right Left, Adaalat, and Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, among others
Vaibhavi's filmography also includes notable works such as Citylights and Chhapaak.
According to ETimes, upon learning the news, her brother promptly travelled to Chandigarh to be with the grieving family.
The bereaved family intends to bring Vaibhavi's mortal remains back to Mumbai, where her final rites will be conducted.
The news of her passing has left a profound void in the hearts of those who knew her, and her absence will be deeply felt.
Her funeral will be conducted today at 1 pm in Mumbai.
She is survived by father Dilip Chandrakarit Upadhyaya, mother Chetna Dilip Upadhyaya and siblings Jinal Suketu Thakkar and Ankit Dilip Upadhyaya