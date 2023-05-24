Did Shahid Kapoor charge ₹40 crore for Bloody Daddy? Actor REACTS to claims about his fee hike

Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy trailer | YouTube

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Bloody Daddy was officially shared on May 24. During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the actor addressed claims that he has hiked his fee and is charging nearly Rs 40 crore for Ali Abbas Zafar's film.

When a reporter asked him if he has hiked his fee after the box office success of his film Kabir Singh, Shahid got a little annoyed and asked media not to get into mathematics.

Shahid says 'mathematics pe mat ghuso'

Shahid said, "Dedo mujhe yaar." The prodded further, Shahid added, "Humne sabko bhade mein leke Jio ko free mein de diya picture. Acha dekho, yahah pe jo teen log baithe hai, kya hum dukhi lag rahe hai? Are we looking unhappy, please tell us? Mathematics pe mat ghuso."

Meanwhile, opening up about his role in Bloody Daddy, Shahid shared, "I wanted to do an out-an-out action film but I was waiting for the right one to come my way. When Ali came to me with this project, I knew this was it! It is high-octane, action-packed, it's thrilling, it's intense, created especially for a digital first audience. Ali is a true master when it comes to this style of films, and it's been very enriching for me to partner with him on this. We really love what we have created together and are bloody excited to see the audience reaction."

About Bloody Daddy

The trailer of Bloody Daddy is packed with action sequences and some heavy bloodshed. Shahid’s character in the film is seen in a rugged avatar as he beats the baddies.

The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.