Bloody Daddy Trailer: Shahid Kapoor fights white-collar drug lords & deceitful friends in Ali Abbas Zafar's action-packed film

Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was officially shared by the makers on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai. The film will stream on Jio Cinema from June 9.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the action-packed extravaganza in which Shahid's character Sumair faces off against Gurugram’s white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops – all during one fateful night.

In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

Shahid packs punches in the action-packed trailer and he looks promising in this 'Bloody' avatar and an unconventional role.

Opening up about his role, Shahid shares, "I wanted to do an out-an-out action film but I was waiting for the right one to come my way. When Ali came to me with this project, I knew this was it! It is high-octane, action-packed, it's thrilling, it's intense, created especially for a digital first audience. Ali is a true master when it comes to this style of films, and it's been very enriching for me to partner with him on this. We really love what we have created together and are bloody excited to see the audience reaction."

On the other hand, Ali says that Bloody Daddy breaks several stereotypes. "We see a lot of dark crime thrillers in the West, but hardly any in India that are made at that level and intensity. Bloody Daddy breaks all stereotypes right from Shahid’s transformation into a ‘killing machine’ to being one of the first direct to OTT films to be created at this grand scale."

The film also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.