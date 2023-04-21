Shahid Kapoor REACTS to Twitter blue tick removal with ‘Kabir Singh’ meme jokingly threatening Elon Musk

Shahid Kapoor | Instagram

Several B-town celebs on Twitter lost their coveted Blue Tick on April 20, leaving only those who had already paid for Twitter Blue with the checkmark.

This development has caused a stir among many famous personalities, with some voicing their opinion, and others taking the situation in stride by enjoying the memes that have gone viral on the platform.

Shahid shares a fan's meme

One Twitter user, in particular, posted a meme of Shahid Kapoor's character from the movie Kabir Singh, with a caption that reads, "Shahid Kapoor on his way to thrash Elon Musk for his Blue tick 'MERA BLUE TICK HAI WOH.'"

The tweet caught Shahid's attention, and he jokingly threatened Elon Musk by responding, "Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya? Elon, Tu wahin pe rukh main aa rha hoon, HAHA.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amitabh Bachchan had also reacted

Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted after he lost his blue tick, requesting that his Blue Tick be reinstated, and stating that he had already paid for Twitter Blue. He ended the tweet with his classic phrase, "Haath to jod liye rahe ham. Ab ka, godava bhi jode padee ka??"

Shahid Kapoor's Work Front

Talking about his professional front, Shahid Kapoor last appeared in Farzi, created by Raj and DK, with Raashii Khanna. His upcoming film is Bloody Daddy, which is set to release on Jio Cinema.

Twitter forms an important part of showbiz since years. The blue tick is a coveted symbol of status and influence on the platform, so it is no surprise that losing it has caused quite a stir among the Twitterati.

However, the situation has also brought out the lighter side of some celebrities, who have responded with humour to the situation.

Read Also Indian celebs who lost their Twitter blue tick