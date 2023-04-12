 Shahid Kapoor drops his FIRST look from Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy; teaser to be out soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShahid Kapoor drops his FIRST look from Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy; teaser to be out soon

Shahid Kapoor drops his FIRST look from Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy; teaser to be out soon

This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an official Hindi remake of the French movie 'Nuit Blanche' (Sleepless Night) which was released in the year 2011.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to make a blast as an action star with his upcoming film ‘Bloody Daddy’. The first poster of this film is out informing fans that the teaser will arrive shortly. 

Shahid took to his official Instagram account to share this update with the poster of his film with a caption, “Teaser dropping BLOODY soon.” 

Check out the first poster here: 

Read Also
WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor shoots in Mumbai hospital for Animal, netizens compare him with Shahid Kapoor's...
article-image

Netizens react to Bloody Daddy poster

As soon as he shared the post, fans of Shahid began to show their excitement for his upcoming action movie and also showered their praises on him. They also expressed their desire for the sequel of his latest thriller ‘Farzi’, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

One user wrote, “ So excited for this after seeing farzi.” Another commented, “Waiting for the trailer.” Several users flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis and we can say that the hype is huge. 

Read Also
Dharmendra poses with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon on sets of their untitled next
article-image

About Bloody Daddy

This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an official remake of the French movie 'Nuit Blanche' (Sleepless Night) which was released in the year 2011. Shahid will be seen as an action hero for the very first time in his entire acting career and the director is excited about the same. 

The film is expected to explore Shahid’s character throughout one night. It was planned to release in 2022 but got delayed due to several unknown reasons. The exact release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet.

Let us tell you, the Tamil remake of ‘Nuit Blanche’ also exists, which stars South superstar Kamal Haasan in the lead. 

Read Also
Shahid Kapoor once lodged FIR against THIS star kid for stalking, introducing herself as his wife
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kapil Sharma joins Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew: Report

Kapil Sharma joins Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew: Report

Shahid Kapoor drops his FIRST look from Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy; teaser to be out soon

Shahid Kapoor drops his FIRST look from Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy; teaser to be out soon

When Bollywood celebs ditched their cars and used public transport

When Bollywood celebs ditched their cars and used public transport

What Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said about Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor to IIM Ahmedabad...

What Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said about Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor to IIM Ahmedabad...

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates daughter Suhana for bagging first international endorsement, calls her...

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates daughter Suhana for bagging first international endorsement, calls her...