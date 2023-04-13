Bloody Daddy teaser launch: Shahid Kapoor reveals the reason why he fought with director Ali Abbas Zafar!

Shahid Kapoor | Pic: Varinder Chawla

Soon after unveiling the first poster of Bloody Daddy, the makers launched the intriguing teaser of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer on Thursday at a launch event organised by a leading studio. The teaser is packed with action sequences and some heavy bloodshed. The Free Press Journal was present at the do.

Shahid’s character in Bloody Daddy is seen in a rugged avatar as he beats the baddies. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.

At the launch, an elated Shahid shares, “Unfortunately, we were hit by Covid when we started shooting for the film. We faced visa issues since some crew members were from London and some from Hollywood. It could have been a bloody mess, but since I have been a dancer so it was easy for me to pick it up really fast that helped us.”

He then talks about how he prepared for his role. “I did some extensive action in the film, so I started losing weight but then I really had to look beefed up on screen too. It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film.”

Shahid is all praise for the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. “I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you’re doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast,” he gushes.

Shahid goes down memory lane and shares what his father Pankaj Kapur had told him many years ago. “It’s great to see so many wonderful stories being told like these. When I was young, my father told me, ‘Just focus on being an actor and not a star, eventually the content is king’. I grew up thinking this and it’s good to see a leading studio has set out to recognise great content and not just a few actors. It is beautiful,” he explains.

Ali, who is currently shooting in London, joined the launch virtually. Shahid, who is really fond of the filmmaker, shares, “I really miss Ali on such an important day. It was a very last minute thing so he couldn’t be here. I have been fighting with him since the last three days that I don’t want to be on stage without him. Bloody Daddy is all because of him.”

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an official remake of the French movie Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), which was released in 2011. Shahid will be seen as an action hero for the very first time.

The film is expected to explore Shahid’s character throughout one night. It was planned to release in 2022 but got delayed due to unknown reasons. Bloody Daddy is all set to release on June 9, 2023.