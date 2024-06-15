Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Anjali Arora | Facebook

In a thrilling announcement that has fans buzzing with excitement, popular influencer Anjali Arora is confirmed to be one of the contestants in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show, which has garnered a massive following over the years, will be hosted by none other than Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, adding an extra layer of star power to the already highly anticipated season.

Anjali Arora, known for her captivating charm and engaging content, has amassed a significant fan base across social media platforms. Her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 is expected to bring a new level of entertainment to the show. Fans are eager to see how Anjali’s vibrant personality will shine in the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.

Sources close to the influencer have confirmed The Free Press Journal, that Anjali has given the nod to participate in the reality show and is currently in the midst of preparations. "Anjali is thrilled to join Bigg Boss OTT 3. She's busy packing and getting ready for this exciting new adventure," a close source revealed.

This news has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among her followers, who are eagerly looking forward to seeing her on screen. Joining Anjali in the Bigg Boss house are other notable contestants such as Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan Khan, and the popular internet sensation known as the Vada Pav Girl. It is even reported that Harshad Chopda is been approached for the show. Each contestant brings their unique flair, promising a season full of drama, laughter, and memorable moments.

With Anil Kapoor at the helm as the host, this season of Bigg Boss OTT is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet. As fans gear up for the premiere, the buzz around Anjali Arora’s participation continues to grow, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable reality show experience. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to Bigg Boss OTT 3 begins.

On the work front, Anjali will also be making her debut as Goddess Sita in Abhishek Singh's directorial Shri Ramayan Katha. It is produced by Prakash Mahobiya, and co-produced by Sanjay Bundela.