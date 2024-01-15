 Anjali Arora MMS Leak: Actress Files Defamation Case Against Media Portals, YouTube Channels
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnjali Arora MMS Leak: Actress Files Defamation Case Against Media Portals, YouTube Channels

Anjali Arora MMS Leak: Actress Files Defamation Case Against Media Portals, YouTube Channels

It all began back in August 2022 when a video claiming to be that of Anjali Arora was circulated online, in which a woman was seen in an objectionable position

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Actress Anjali Arora, who was all over the news a few months back after an MMS allegedly featuring her had surfaced online, has now decided to take action against a numerous media portals and Youtube channels. She has filed a defamation case against multiple portals that had shared the video.

The actress has filed the defamation case against several portals and has accused them of tarnishing her image.

As per reports, Anjali has already filed an FIR and the police has now lodged an official investigation into the matter.

It all began back in August 2022 when a video claiming to be that of Anjali Arora was circulated online. The video featured a woman in an objectionable position and several portals had claimed that the woman was Anjali.

Read Also
Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora, 24, Buys House Worth ₹4 Crore In Delhi; See PHOTOS
article-image

However, slamming her haters, the actress had then clarified that the video was morphed in a bid to defame her.

Anjali shot to fame after her stint on the reality show Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. She made headlines owing to her closeness with her co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, however, the two cleared the air around their relationship soon after the show ended.

Read Also
Anjali Arora Seeks Bholenath's Blessings At Kedarnath
article-image

Anjali has also featured in a number of music videos, and she enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anjali Arora MMS Leak: Actress Files Defamation Case Against Media Portals, YouTube Channels

Anjali Arora MMS Leak: Actress Files Defamation Case Against Media Portals, YouTube Channels

Hrithik Roshan Praises Fighter Co-Stars & Director Siddharth Anand: 'They Gave Everything For The...

Hrithik Roshan Praises Fighter Co-Stars & Director Siddharth Anand: 'They Gave Everything For The...

Nazila Sitaishi SLAMS Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan For Dragging Her Name On Bigg Boss 17: 'Betrayed...

Nazila Sitaishi SLAMS Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan For Dragging Her Name On Bigg Boss 17: 'Betrayed...

Who Is Rishabh Sawhney, The Villain Opposite Hrithik Roshan In Fighter?

Who Is Rishabh Sawhney, The Villain Opposite Hrithik Roshan In Fighter?

Loved Katrina Kaif's Beige Sabyasachi Lehenga? It's Price Is Sure To Blow Your Mind!

Loved Katrina Kaif's Beige Sabyasachi Lehenga? It's Price Is Sure To Blow Your Mind!