 Shahid Kapoor on Bloody Daddy: The film was shot in just 36 days
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShahid Kapoor on Bloody Daddy: The film was shot in just 36 days

Shahid Kapoor on Bloody Daddy: The film was shot in just 36 days

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is a direct-to-OTT release

Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
article-image

On Wednesday, May 24, the makers of Bloody Daddy unveiled the official trailer of Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor’s first-ever actioner Bloody Daddy in Mumbai. Followed by a song-and-dance routine, Shahid made an electrifying welcome on-stage in a sleek grey suited ensemble by Osman Abdul Razak.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film traces the story of a man’s relentless courage, against all odds. Featuring an ensemble cast of Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal, the film, as revealed by Zafar at the trailer launch event, is inspired from the 2011 French film Sleepless Night.

Read Also
Shahid Kapoor looks dashing at Bloody Daddy trailer launch; see PHOTOS
article-image

Interestingly, Shahid reveals that the film was shot in just 36 days. Speaking about what excited him to choose an action film finally after two-decades in the film industry, Shahid says, “I always wanted to work with Ali and do an action film. When he came to me with this script, I just knew that this was that film. It's high-octane, action packed and created for a digital first audience.”

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film

Read Also
Bloody Daddy actor Shahid Kapoor REVEALS people said his film Kabir Singh won’t work, says ‘Good...
article-image

Adding further to what Shahid had to say, Ali explains, “When our producer (Sunir Kheterpal) suggested this script, I could only see one actor absolutely fit for this part, because the lead actor needs intensity for a role like this. And I couldn’t see anyone but Shahid for this role. He is an actor and a star, which is a great combination. His characters on-screen penetrate more energy than his stardom.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Shahid Kapoor and producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra

Set in post-Covid times, Bloody Daddy revolves around the battle of Narcotics Chief Sumair (Shahid) against a merciless crime lord, his distrustful colleagues, corrupt cops and opportunistic bureaucrats to save the only relationship which is the dearest to him, all on one fateful night.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, the film will be released on an OTT platform on June 9.

Read Also
Did Shahid Kapoor charge ₹40 crore for Bloody Daddy? Actor REACTS to claims about his fee hike
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shahid Kapoor on Bloody Daddy: The film was shot in just 36 days

Shahid Kapoor on Bloody Daddy: The film was shot in just 36 days

City Of Dreams 3: THIS is how Eijaz Khan's wife Pavitraa Puniya reacted on seeing him as the rugged...

City Of Dreams 3: THIS is how Eijaz Khan's wife Pavitraa Puniya reacted on seeing him as the rugged...

Iconic singer Tina Turner passes away at 83

Iconic singer Tina Turner passes away at 83

Bloody Daddy actor Shahid Kapoor REVEALS people said his film Kabir Singh won’t work, says ‘Good...

Bloody Daddy actor Shahid Kapoor REVEALS people said his film Kabir Singh won’t work, says ‘Good...

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer 2: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘crazy stupid ishq’ with...

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer 2: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘crazy stupid ishq’ with...