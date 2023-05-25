Shahid Kapoor on Bloody Daddy: The film was shot in just 36 days

On Wednesday, May 24, the makers of Bloody Daddy unveiled the official trailer of Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor’s first-ever actioner Bloody Daddy in Mumbai. Followed by a song-and-dance routine, Shahid made an electrifying welcome on-stage in a sleek grey suited ensemble by Osman Abdul Razak.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film traces the story of a man’s relentless courage, against all odds. Featuring an ensemble cast of Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal, the film, as revealed by Zafar at the trailer launch event, is inspired from the 2011 French film Sleepless Night.

Interestingly, Shahid reveals that the film was shot in just 36 days. Speaking about what excited him to choose an action film finally after two-decades in the film industry, Shahid says, “I always wanted to work with Ali and do an action film. When he came to me with this script, I just knew that this was that film. It's high-octane, action packed and created for a digital first audience.”

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film

Adding further to what Shahid had to say, Ali explains, “When our producer (Sunir Kheterpal) suggested this script, I could only see one actor absolutely fit for this part, because the lead actor needs intensity for a role like this. And I couldn’t see anyone but Shahid for this role. He is an actor and a star, which is a great combination. His characters on-screen penetrate more energy than his stardom.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Shahid Kapoor and producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra

Set in post-Covid times, Bloody Daddy revolves around the battle of Narcotics Chief Sumair (Shahid) against a merciless crime lord, his distrustful colleagues, corrupt cops and opportunistic bureaucrats to save the only relationship which is the dearest to him, all on one fateful night.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, the film will be released on an OTT platform on June 9.