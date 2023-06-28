Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Greece Vacation: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Bollywood's beloved couple Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput are currently vacationing in Greece.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of their holiday time on her IG stories.
In one of the photos, she was seen posing in a white top and comfy black pants.
The couple had a good time, chilling and clicking selfies.
Mira shared one photo of seas-side location and called it 'favourite place in the world'.
She also shared photos of beautiful location from Greece.
Mira got married to Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015. They now have two kids, Misha and Zain.
