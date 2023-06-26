Jungkook, V, Jin or Jimin: Which BTS Member Has Highest Vocal Range?

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
BTS, the globally renowned K-Pop group, comprises seven immensely talented members who have captivated millions of fans worldwide.
Each member of BTS possesses unique skills and talents that have contributed to their incredible success and adoration from fans.
While it is difficult to single out one member as the best overall, when it comes to hitting high notes, there is a standout among the group's vocal line.
The vocal line consists of Jungkook, V, Jin, and Jimin, who showcase their exceptional vocal abilities and create harmonious melodies.
Combined with the rap line formed by RM, Suga, and J-Hope, they form the perfect blend for BTS's popular songs.
Among the vocal line members, Jimin stands out as the member who effortlessly hits the most challenging high notes.
Jimin's remarkable talent and vocal range have been showcased on numerous occasions, demonstrating his ability to reach the group's highest vocal register.
While each BTS member brings their own unique qualities, Jimin's vocal prowess in hitting high notes sets him apart in the septet.
