BTS' RM Delights Indian Fans With Multilingual Message On Shirt: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, delighted his Indian fans by sharing a series of photos, one of which showcased his shirt with messages in different languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Arabic.
The photo dump titled "Water taxi" included various images, with the first one capturing RM's joyful moment on a yacht, radiating a wide smile.
One of them highlighted a close-up of RM's shirt, adorned with meaningful messages in multiple languages, such as "Ami tomake bhalobashi" (I love you) in Bengali, Spanish, and Portuguese.
The collection also featured snapshots of RM working in his studio and a candid moment of him at a restaurant.
BTS recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, and RM, along with Jin and Jimin, expressed their gratitude to their fans, known as ARMY, through special letters.
RM emphasized the special bond between BTS and their fans, acknowledging the fans' significant role in their global success.
RM was appointed as the public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence's excavation team, earning the hashtag #ProudAmbassadorRM on social media.
Known for his philanthropy, RM donated 100 million South Korean won to the Seoul Samsun School on his 25th birthday, supporting hearing-impaired students' music education. RM will contribute his voice to three tracks in Jimin's first official solo album, titled "Face.
