10 Times BTS' V Rocked A Simple Tee With His Unique Charm

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023

BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung is renowned for its stunning visuals and ability to elevate basic clothing items into fashionable pieces. Have a look at times when he wore simple T-shirts yet looked charming as usual.

Instagram & Twitter

In his recent Instagram post for CELINE HOMME, V looked absolutely breathtaking.

His black and white pictorial with GQ showcases the epitome of elegance.

Even when dressed comfortably and playing the trumpet, V's charm is strangely enchanting.

V effortlessly exudes elegance, even when wearing an ultra-casual band shirt.

V consistently looks ruggedly handsome in his favourite CELINE white shirt.

V's muscular arms complement a simple shirt, giving it a stylish and well-fitted appearance.

With a simple act of rolling up his sleeves, V upgrades his outdoor attire effortlessly.

During various livestreams, V melted the hearts of ARMYs worldwide by appearing in a cozy white top.

On-stage, V's choice of a beret, bracelets, and his attractive face effortlessly turns a simple outfit into a stylish ensemble.

V has the remarkable ability to look professional in any outfit during photoshoots.

Thanks For Reading!

BTS’ Jungkook - Charlie Puth To Reunite For Another Stage Performance?
Find out More