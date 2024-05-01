From Frankly Speaking To Crash, 7 Must-Watch K-Dramas Releasing In May

April ended on a high note with Queen of Tears emerging as one of the highest-rated dramas, surpassing the ratings of popular dramas like Crash Landing on You and Reply 1988. And, now May is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama enthusiasts, with a slew of new releases promising captivating storylines, thrilling plot twists, and heart-fluttering romance. From historical epics to modern rom-coms, there's something for every taste.

Frankly Speaking

Go Kyung-pyo, who was last seen in Love in Contract, and Kang Han-na from Bloody Heart, team up for this riveting romcom. The story revolves around Song Ki-baek, a TV announcer who starts speaking impulsively (often causing trouble) after a freak accident. On Woo-ju is a variety show writer intrigued with the sudden change in Ki-baek and approaches him to star in her production. Drama ensues when their worlds collide, taking viewers on a fun-filled ride. The trailer of the K-drama gives the vibe of Jim Carrey’s movie, Liar Liar. So, it will be interesting to see how much it ‘borrows’ from the movie. Surprisingly, Kyung-pyo and Han-na were seen in My Rommate is a Gumiho, but had no scenes together.

Releasing: May 1

Where to watch: Netflix

The Atypical Family

The handsome Jang Ki-yong makes his K-drama comeback after his military discharge in 2023. He stars alongside Delightfully Deceitful actress Chun Woo-hee in this time travel drama. The plot follows Bok Gwi-joo who possesses a special power that allows him to time travel. He hails from a family where every member displays a unique superpower. But, as time passes, Gwi-joo suffers from depression causing him to lose his powers. His life changes when he meets the mysterious Do Dae-hae harbouring powers of her own. This one is worth following every week for the unique premise.

Releasing: May 4

Where to watch: Netflix

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Seo Hye-jin (Jung Ryeo-won) is a tutor leading a peaceful life. Lee Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) is the new tutor at the Academy where she teaches. Jun-ho and Hye-jin share a past – the latter was the former’s tutor a decade ago and helped him get into a prestigious university. Jun-ho, who used to have a crush on his tutor, is determined to woo her, setting not just Hye-jin but even our hearts aflutter. Age-gap romantic K-dramas are not new, however, an older woman and a younger boy falling in love isn’t that common – though there have been popular K-dramas like Encounter, Something in the Rain, Romance is a Bonus Book, She Would Never Know, etc, to have used this trope. The K-drama has already garnered attention for this reason and it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

Releasing: May 11

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten

Crash

This action-packed thriller follows Min So-hee (Kwak Sun-young), the chief of Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI), and his team whose job is to monitor crimes happening on roads. Cha Yeon-ho (Lee Min-ki), a talented analyst, joins TCI as the new leader. However, his poor social skills and inability to drive cause troubles in the progression of his career. The series follows Yeon-ho and the TCI team, often neglected and taken for granted, investigating violent crimes.

Releasing: May 13

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Dare to Love Me

Based on the webtoon of the same name, the K-drama is headlined by Kim Myung-soo, popularly called L, and Lee Yoo-young. This drama is a love story of a talented village scholar, Shin Yoon-bok, and Kim Hong-do, an ambitious young designer working in an apparel company. Yoon-bok moves to the city to pursue his dream of becoming a webtoon writer, while Hong-do is working hard to make it big in the competitive fashion industry. Their paths intertwine when Hong-do becomes an art teacher for Yoon-bok.

Releasing: May 13

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten

Uncle Samsik

Set in the 1960s, this period drama marks the K-drama debut of Parasite actor Song Kang-ho in the title role. Samsik is a fixer and the man to go to if you need work done. Kim San (Byun Yo-han) returns to Korea after completing his graduation in economics in the US. Kim San dreams of bringing the Industrial Revolution to Korea and helping him is Samsik. The events following their partnership form the crux of the show. The intriguing trailer and bromance between the two actors have made this one of the most-awaited K-dramas of 2024. A must-watch, not just for the plot but also for the interesting casting.

Releasing: May 15

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The 8 Show

Giving the vibes of the popular K-drama Squid, this dark comedy thriller sees eight cash-strapped contestants participating in a survival reality show. The winner will take home 44.8 billion won but to win they need to survive for 100 days in a film studio. But, the catch is they have to buy daily necessities like food, water, and electricity at double the rate from the outside world and the expenses will be deducted from the winning amount. As survival becomes difficult, the contestants begin to plot each other’s exit.

Releasing: May 17

Where to watch: Netflix