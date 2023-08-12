After RRKPK, Dharmendra To Play Shahid Kapoor’s Grandfather In An Upcoming Film?

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra has once again proven his timeless charm as he embarked on a triumphant return to the silver screen with the hit film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The iconic actor's undeniable charisma captured hearts anew, rekindling his on-screen magic. Following the success of this cinematic endeavor, Dharmendra is set to enthral audiences once more with an upcoming project that is generating substantial buzz.

DHARMENDRA TO PLAY SHAHID'S GRAND FATHER?

Reports from one of the leading news portal suggest that he has secured a prominent role in an upcoming film helmed by director Laxman Utekar. In this yet-to-be-titled venture, Dharmendra will essay the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather, cementing his stature as a revered presence in Indian cinema.

Confirming this exciting development, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi shared with an entertainment portal, "I play Shahid Kapoor’s father and Dharamji plays my father. It's Laxman Utekar’s movie being produced by Maddock Films who also helmed Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke." Adding to the intrigue, the film will also star the talented Kriti Sanon in a leading role.

ACTOR ON KISSING SHABANA AZMI IN RRKPK

Meanwhile, the sparkling chemistry between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has captivated audiences far and wide. A particular highlight of their dynamic on-screen presence has been a much-talked-about lip-kiss scene, becoming a focal point of discussions.

During a recent press conference for the movie, Dharmendra candidly spoke about his on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi, stating, "Maine toh sab kuch bata diya hai. Agar captain achcha ho toh saari team khoob khelti hai... ab bas sheher mein nahi, poori duniya mein hi charcha hai. Bohot hi maza aaya. Mujhe logo ke kafi message aa rahe hain ki Dharam ji apne aisa aisa kiya aur maine keh diya yaar ye toh mere baaye haath ka kaam hai."

DHARMENDRA: UPCOMING PROJECTS

Looking ahead, Dharmendra's journey in the world of cinema continues to flourish, with a collaboration alongside director Sriram Raghavan in the pipeline.

The duo will collaborate on 'Ekkis', a biographical tribute to a martyred soldier, featuring Agastya Nanda alongside the celebrated actor.

