 Sunny Deol On Dharmendra's KISS: 'How Can I Talk To My Dad About It?'
Sunny Deol was asked about his father's kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
After Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol reacted to the veteran actor’s kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. For those unversed, Dharmendra locked lips with co-star Shabana Azmi in the Karan Johar directorial. Sunny, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2 was asked about his father's scene that has hit the viral note.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Jaya Bachchan. The film has now scored a century at the box office. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 13.50 crore which takes the total collection to Rs 105.08 crore.

Sunny told NDTV, "My dad can do anything and he’s the only actor I say who can carry it. Film itni dekhta nahi hoon main. Main khud ke film bhi zyada nahi dekhta. How can I talk to my dad about it? He is a personality who can carry everything."

Earlier, Dharmendra's wife and actress Hema Malini, who was present at a book launch event in New Delhi, was asked about the scene. She told Times Now, “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

Dharmendra’s first marriage was with Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from sons Bobby and Sunny, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharmendra's closeness with Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot. They have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Meanwhile, Sunny's film Gadar 2 will release on August 11. Helmed by Anil Sharma, it also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film will be facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

