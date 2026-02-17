 'I Regret…': Brand Strategist Calls Own Claims On Allu Arjun's 42 Dos & Don'ts 'Incorrect' After His Team Initiates Legal Action, Apologises
Allu Arjun faced backlash after brand manager Kaveri Baruah claimed on the Sweekriti Talks podcast that there were 42 dos and don’ts before meeting him. Denying this, his team threatened legal action. On February 15, Kaveri apologised, calling her own claims 'incorrect,' clarifying no such document existed, and stating she 'sincerely regrets' any reputational harm caused.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Brand Strategist Calls Own Claims On Allu Arjun's 42 Dos & Don'ts 'Incorrect' | Instagram

Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced backlash after brand manager Kaveri Baruah, who reportedly worked with Royal Enfield's brand strategy team, claimed on the Sweekriti Talks podcast that there were 42 dos and don'ts to follow before meeting the actor. While Allu Arjun's team denied the allegations and said legal action would be taken against her, days later Kaveri issued a detailed statement apologising and calling her own claims 'incorrect.' She clarified that no document containing 42 dos and don’ts was issued to her by Allu Arjun or anyone acting on his behalf, and said her remarks were made in the flow of conversation.

Brand Strategist Calls Own Claims On Allu Arjun's 42 Dos & Don'ts 'Incorrect'

On February 15, on her X (Twitter) handle, Kaveri wrote, "Over the past few days, a clip from my recent podcast appearance has circulated widely on social media. During the course of that conversation, I made certain statements regarding alleged "dos and don'ts" said to have been associated with Actor Mr. Allu Arjun prior to a meeting. Upon reflection, I wish wish to clarify that these statements were incorrect and were not based on any verified document or factual material."

'I Sincerely Regret...'

She further stated that her remarks should not have been presented as factual assertions and said she 'sincerely regrets making those statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused.'

She also withdrew the remarks in their entirety, adding that she has the utmost respect for Allu Arjun and his body of work, and regrets any inconvenience caused.

'End The Harassment...'

The podcaster, Sweekriti, also issued a clarification and apology on Instagram, revealing that both the full podcast episode and the reel in which Kaveri spoke about Allu Arjun’s alleged dos and don’ts had been deleted.

"We further request people to end the harassment of the host and those associated with our channel," she wrote.

In the video, Kaveri claimed that meeting Allu Arjun required strictly following a list of 42 rules, including instructions like "don’t look in sir’s eyes," "don’t shake hands," and addressing him only as "sir."

