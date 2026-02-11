'Purely Cheap Publicity': Allu Arjun's Co-Star Defends Him Amid 42 Dos & Don'ts Claims, Says Actor Eats With Spot Boys—VIDEO

Rajsekhar Aningi Defends Allu Arjun | Photo Via X

Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s alleged “42 dos and don’ts” have grabbed everyone’s attention on social media after brand manager Kaveri Baruah, who reportedly worked with Royal Enfield’s brand strategy team, claimed on the Sweekriti Talks podcast that one must strictly follow a list of 42 rules before meeting the actor, including instructions like "don’t look in sir’s eyes," "don’t shake hands," and addressing him only as "sir."

Rajsekhar Aningi Defends Allu Arjun

Amid the controversy, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 co-star Rajsekhar Aningi came out in his support, condemning what he called “fake propaganda” against the actor. Sharing a video on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote in the caption, "Condemning the fake propaganda against #AlluArjun garu! Having acted alongside him in #pushpa, I can vouch for his character. He is a true gentleman on set. These "rules" rumors are purely for cheap publicity. Don't believe them! We stand with the Icon Star! @alluarjun"

Allu Arjun Is Not The Kind To Think Twice About Eating With

In the video, he was heard saying that he strongly condemns speaking about a National Award-winning actor in such a manner without any proof, calling it an act driven by an 'identity crisis.' He added that he had worked closely with Allu Arjun for four years on Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2 and asserted that it is 'not at all right' to make such statements about him.

He added, "I will give you a small example. During break times, production boys pass around snacks in basins. Artists like me have assistants, spot boys, who bring the snacks to us separately. But he’s the kind to not think twice about eating from the basin with the spot boys."

After the controversy, the podcaster Sweekriti alleged that her guest faced harassment, which is why the video was taken down. Taking to her Instagram story, she added that the discussion was 'factual and professional, not defamatory,' but said she had to protect a real person, which would always take priority over engaging with power that refuses accountability.

"Allu Arjun & his team are sheer losers & just power hungry," wrote Sweekriti, lashing out.