 'Purely Cheap Publicity': Allu Arjun's Co-Star Defends Him Amid 42 Dos & Don'ts Claims, Says Actor Eats With Spot Boys—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Purely Cheap Publicity': Allu Arjun's Co-Star Defends Him Amid 42 Dos & Don'ts Claims, Says Actor Eats With Spot Boys—VIDEO

'Purely Cheap Publicity': Allu Arjun's Co-Star Defends Him Amid 42 Dos & Don'ts Claims, Says Actor Eats With Spot Boys—VIDEO

Allu Arjun's alleged 42 dos and don'ts sparked debate after brand manager Kaveri Baruah's claims on Sweekriti Talks. Defending him, Pushpa 2 co-star Rajsekhar Aningi wrote, "These ‘rules’ rumours are purely for cheap publicity." Calling it 'fake propaganda,' he added, "He’s the kind to not think twice about eating from the basin with the spot boys."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Rajsekhar Aningi Defends Allu Arjun | Photo Via X

Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s alleged “42 dos and don’ts” have grabbed everyone’s attention on social media after brand manager Kaveri Baruah, who reportedly worked with Royal Enfield’s brand strategy team, claimed on the Sweekriti Talks podcast that one must strictly follow a list of 42 rules before meeting the actor, including instructions like "don’t look in sir’s eyes," "don’t shake hands," and addressing him only as "sir."

Rajsekhar Aningi Defends Allu Arjun

Amid the controversy, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 co-star Rajsekhar Aningi came out in his support, condemning what he called “fake propaganda” against the actor. Sharing a video on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote in the caption, "Condemning the fake propaganda against #AlluArjun garu! Having acted alongside him in #pushpa, I can vouch for his character. He is a true gentleman on set. These "rules" rumors are purely for cheap publicity. Don't believe them! We stand with the Icon Star! @alluarjun"

Read Also
'Baseless, Untrue': Allu Arjun's Team Initiates Legal Action Against Brand Strategist Claiming There...
article-image

Allu Arjun Is Not The Kind To Think Twice About Eating With

FPJ Shorts
MKBU BCom 1st Semester Exams Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here
MKBU BCom 1st Semester Exams Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Edge Past Afghanistan In Epic Double Super Over Thriller After 187-Run Tie In Ahmedabad
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Edge Past Afghanistan In Epic Double Super Over Thriller After 187-Run Tie In Ahmedabad
Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL
Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' 1st Reaction On Rohit Pawar's 'Conspiracy' Claim On Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Says, 'Doubts Need To Be Clarified'
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' 1st Reaction On Rohit Pawar's 'Conspiracy' Claim On Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Says, 'Doubts Need To Be Clarified'

In the video, he was heard saying that he strongly condemns speaking about a National Award-winning actor in such a manner without any proof, calling it an act driven by an 'identity crisis.' He added that he had worked closely with Allu Arjun for four years on Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2 and asserted that it is 'not at all right' to make such statements about him.

He added, "I will give you a small example. During break times, production boys pass around snacks in basins. Artists like me have assistants, spot boys, who bring the snacks to us separately. But he’s the kind to not think twice about eating from the basin with the spot boys."

Read Also
'Allu Arjun & His Team Are Sheer Losers': Podcaster DELETES 42 Dos & Don'ts Video On Pushpa Actor,...
article-image

After the controversy, the podcaster Sweekriti alleged that her guest faced harassment, which is why the video was taken down. Taking to her Instagram story, she added that the discussion was 'factual and professional, not defamatory,' but said she had to protect a real person, which would always take priority over engaging with power that refuses accountability.

"Allu Arjun & his team are sheer losers & just power hungry," wrote Sweekriti, lashing out.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Purely Cheap Publicity': Allu Arjun's Co-Star Defends Him Amid 42 Dos & Don'ts Claims, Says Actor...
'Purely Cheap Publicity': Allu Arjun's Co-Star Defends Him Amid 42 Dos & Don'ts Claims, Says Actor...
'In PARLIAMENT? Really?': Vir Das Reacts To His '2 Indias' Monologue Reference Being Used In Lok...
'In PARLIAMENT? Really?': Vir Das Reacts To His '2 Indias' Monologue Reference Being Used In Lok...
'Allu Arjun & His Team Are Sheer Losers': Podcaster DELETES 42 Dos & Don'ts Video On Pushpa Actor,...
'Allu Arjun & His Team Are Sheer Losers': Podcaster DELETES 42 Dos & Don'ts Video On Pushpa Actor,...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Release Date: Will Couples Reveal Their Current Relationship...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Reunion Release Date: Will Couples Reveal Their Current Relationship...
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: 'We Have Become A Very Touchy Nation'; Manoj Bajpayee On Title Row
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: 'We Have Become A Very Touchy Nation'; Manoj Bajpayee On Title Row