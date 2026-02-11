 Welcome To Waikiki 2 Actor Jung Eun-Woo Dies At 39, Funeral To Be Held On February 13 In South Korea's Gyeonggi
South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo passed away at 39 on Wednesday, leaving fans devastated. The cause of death remains unknown. His funeral will be held at New Korea Hospital in Gyeonggi, with the procession scheduled for February 13, at 12 pm KST.

Updated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via X

In a shocking turn of events, South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo passed away at the age of 39 on Wednesday, February 11, leaving fans devastated by his sudden demise.

Jung Eun-Woo Dies At 39

As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown. Reports state that his funeral will be set up in Room 2 of the funeral hall at New Korea Hospital in Gyeonggi, South Korea. The funeral procession is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2026, at 12 pm KST.



Jung Eun-Woo's Last Instagram Post

Before his unfortunate demise, Jung Eun-woo grabbed attention for his final Instagram post, in which he shared images of late Hong Kong singer and actor Leslie Cheung and late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse.

He had added his own profile photo as the third picture in the post. The caption read, "Missing, envying, regretting..PIR.BG"

All About Jung Eun-woo

Born on April 10, 1986, in Incheon, South Korea, Jung Eun-woo studied in the Theatre and Film Department at Dongguk University. He made his acting debut in 2006 with Drama City’s episode titled A Parting More Beautiful Than Love.

After completing his military service in 2018, he gained widespread recognition for his role as Wang Yi-lu, the younger brother of Wang Dae-ryuk (played by Lee Jang-woo), in KBS2’s My Only One.



He later appeared in several popular dramas, including One Well-Raised Daughter, My Heart Twinkle Twinkle, The Return of Hwang Geum-bok, My Only One, and, most recently, Welcome to Waikiki 2 in 2019.

