Welcome To Waikiki 2 Actor Jung Eun-Woo Dies At 39, Funeral To Be Held On February 13 In South Korea's Gyeonggi

In a shocking turn of events, South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo passed away at the age of 39 on Wednesday, February 11, leaving fans devastated by his sudden demise.

Jung Eun-Woo Dies At 39

As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown. Reports state that his funeral will be set up in Room 2 of the funeral hall at New Korea Hospital in Gyeonggi, South Korea. The funeral procession is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2026, at 12 pm KST.

Jung Eun-Woo's Last Instagram Post

Before his unfortunate demise, Jung Eun-woo grabbed attention for his final Instagram post, in which he shared images of late Hong Kong singer and actor Leslie Cheung and late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse.

He had added his own profile photo as the third picture in the post. The caption read, "Missing, envying, regretting..PIR.BG"

All About Jung Eun-woo

Born on April 10, 1986, in Incheon, South Korea, Jung Eun-woo studied in the Theatre and Film Department at Dongguk University. He made his acting debut in 2006 with Drama City’s episode titled A Parting More Beautiful Than Love.

After completing his military service in 2018, he gained widespread recognition for his role as Wang Yi-lu, the younger brother of Wang Dae-ryuk (played by Lee Jang-woo), in KBS2’s My Only One.

He later appeared in several popular dramas, including One Well-Raised Daughter, My Heart Twinkle Twinkle, The Return of Hwang Geum-bok, My Only One, and, most recently, Welcome to Waikiki 2 in 2019.