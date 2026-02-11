Pushpa 2 Star Sreeleela Completes Medical Degree; Her Doctor's Oath Video Goes Viral - Watch

Meet Dr. Sreeleela | X (Twitter)

Actress Sreeleela, who has impressed us with her performance and dance moves in many Telugu movies, is now a doctor. Along with starring in movies, she was studying, and has now completed her medical degree. The videos and pictures from her graduation ceremony have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, we can see the actress taking the Doctor's Oath. South trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, took to X (Twitter) to inform about Sreeleela completing her medical degree. He tweeted, "Actress #SreeLeela has officially graduated, completing her medical degree ❤️ An inspiring example of dedication successfully balancing both academics and cinema at such a young age (sic)."

An inspiring example of dedication successfully balancing both academics and cinema at such a young age.

Even fans of the actress are sharing the videos and pictures on X (Twitter). Check out their posts below...

Sreeleela Movies

Sreeleela made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kiss in 2019. She rose to fame with the Telugu movie Dhamaka, and later starred in many Tollywood films like Bhagavanth Kesari, Guntur Kaaram, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Kissik song), Mass Jathara, and others.

Earlier, this year, she made her Tamil film debut with Parasakthi. But, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

She currently has Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Anurag Basu's next, Dhanush's next lined up. With Basu's film will be making her Bollywood debut. The movie stars Karik Aaryan as the male lead.

Reportedly, she has also completed a movie titled Diler, which stars Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead role. However, the movie is not not officially announced.

It will be interesting to see if Sreeleela will continue practicing medicine alongside acting. For now, she clearly has some exciting acting projects lined up.