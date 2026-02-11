 Pushpa 2 Star Sreeleela Completes Medical Degree; Her Doctor's Oath Video Goes Viral - Watch
Pushpa 2 Star Sreeleela Completes Medical Degree; Her Doctor's Oath Video Goes Viral - Watch

South star Sreeleela is officially a doctor now. The actress has completed her medical degree, and her oath video has gone viral on social media. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Meet Dr. Sreeleela | X (Twitter)

Actress Sreeleela, who has impressed us with her performance and dance moves in many Telugu movies, is now a doctor. Along with starring in movies, she was studying, and has now completed her medical degree. The videos and pictures from her graduation ceremony have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, we can see the actress taking the Doctor's Oath. South trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, took to X (Twitter) to inform about Sreeleela completing her medical degree. He tweeted, "Actress #SreeLeela has officially graduated, completing her medical degree ❤️ An inspiring example of dedication successfully balancing both academics and cinema at such a young age (sic)."

Even fans of the actress are sharing the videos and pictures on X (Twitter). Check out their posts below...

article-image

Sreeleela Movies

Sreeleela made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kiss in 2019. She rose to fame with the Telugu movie Dhamaka, and later starred in many Tollywood films like Bhagavanth Kesari, Guntur Kaaram, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Kissik song), Mass Jathara, and others.

Earlier, this year, she made her Tamil film debut with Parasakthi. But, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

She currently has Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Anurag Basu's next, Dhanush's next lined up. With Basu's film will be making her Bollywood debut. The movie stars Karik Aaryan as the male lead.

Reportedly, she has also completed a movie titled Diler, which stars Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead role. However, the movie is not not officially announced.

article-image

It will be interesting to see if Sreeleela will continue practicing medicine alongside acting. For now, she clearly has some exciting acting projects lined up.

