 Boman Irani Mourns Death Of Pet Dog Lisa, Shares Throwback Photos: 'You Were The Most Noble, Gentle Soul That Ever Lived'
Soon after Boman Irani shared the emotional post, his close friend, veteran actor Anupam Kher, also mourned Lisa's loss in the comments section. Netizens also flooded the space with sad face and broken heart emojis

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
Veteran actor Boman Irani shared an emotional note as he mourned the death of his pet dog Lisa. He also shared several throwback photos on his official Instagram account on Wednesday (February 11).

Praising the pet, he called Lisa the most "royal, gentle and noble" soul.

"You were the most demanding, attention-seeking, pampered, prioritised, and mentioned-per-day dog that ever will be. Why would that be? Simply because you were the most royal, noble, and gentle soul that ever lived."

"I have seen non-dog lovers melt before you. Dog haters become dog lovers. Then there are dog lovers who gave you the endorsement of the 'greatest'," the actor added.

The actor said that he and his family members will miss Lisa.

On a concluding note, Irani wrote, "I have seen anger fade to love in the room when you magically demanded it. I have seen sadness evaporate the minute you entered the room and snapped your pawed finger. I have seen arguments silenced by one noble bark (bow), simply because you hated to see people argue. Your energy repelled all that was evil and attracted all that was good. Simple. We will miss you, my darling Lisa."

Soon after he shared the post, his close friend, veteran actor Anupam Kher, also mourned Lisa's loss in the comments section. Netizens also flooded the comments section with sad face and broken heart emojis.

Irani used to often share photos and videos with Lisa on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Irani was last seen in Prabhas' The RajaSaab. In the film, directed by Maruthi, he played the role of Dr Padmabhushan. The actor has not announced any of his upcoming projects yet.

