The 50: Siwet Tomar, Divya Agarwal, Nikki Tamboli, & 3 Other Big Names Set To Get Eliminated In Upcoming Episodes- Reports

Big names are on the verge of elimination in The 50, with six prominent contestants expected to leave in the upcoming episodes. One of them is Nikki Tamboli, whose team recently called out Prince for making "body shaming" remarks about her behind her back. Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal has also grabbed headlines following her clash with Bhavya Singh. Let's take a look at the contestants likely to be eliminated from The 50.

As per Siddharth R Kannan's report, 6 contestants who are reported to get eliminated in the upcoming episodes are- Siwet Tomar, Divya Agarwal, Adnan Shaikh, Faiz Baloch, Chahat Pandey and Nikki Tamboli. It has not yet been reported whether these contestants will be eliminated altogether or one-by-one from the show. Let us further wait for the official announcement ahead.

In the upcoming episode, Prince Narula will be asked to choose between Siwet and Shiv Thakare. Reports suggest he will pick Shiv, which will result in Siwet being evicted from the show.

It is expected that Nikki will call out Prince after being eliminated from The 50. In her recent post, she shared a clip from the show where Prince is seen making comments about her lips. Pointing it out, Nikki's team wrote on her X, "So-called husband, father, public figure. If someone spoke about your daughter's body like this, would you laugh too? (sic)" She further stated that such remarks are not part of any strategy or game, but rather a case of "body-shaming done quietly." Nikki described this behaviour as a "coward's way" and added, "Behind-the-back mocking isn't strength - it's fear pretending to be confidence."

"So-called husband, father, public figure.

If someone spoke about your daughter's body like this, would you laugh too?

This isn't strategy.

This isn't a game.

This is body-shaming done quietly - the coward's way.

Cameras don't cancel character.

Influence doesn't excuse… pic.twitter.com/FTNCl8GuOn — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) February 10, 2026

The 50's new episodes releases every day at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm IST on Colors TV. The 50 is expected to run for 50 days straight, with contestants being eliminated one by one until a winner is crowned.