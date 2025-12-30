 Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Sreeleela Gets Mobbed By Fans At Tirumala Temple - Watch Video
It is Vaikuntha Ekadashi today (December 30, 2025), and many Indian celebrities visited the Tirumala temple to seek blessings. Actress Sreeleela also visited the temple, and her pictures and videos have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, we get to see that the actress gets mobbed by fans who are coming to take selfies with her.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Sreeleela At Tirumala Temple | Instagram

Check out the videos below...

Netizens React To Sreeleela's Video

A netizen commented on the video, "Sreeleela so sweet (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Kind person (sic)." One more netizen commented, "First Ban Mobiles near Temples (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Celebrities At Tirumala Temple

Apart from Sreeleela, many other celebrities like actor Nara Rohith, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, actor Shivaji, cricketer Tilak Varma, and others also went to Tirumala Temple to seek blessings. Check out their videos below...

