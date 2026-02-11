 'Allu Arjun & His Team Are Sheer Losers': Podcaster DELETES 42 Dos & Don'ts Video On Pushpa Actor, Says Guest Faced 'Harassment'
Actor Allu Arjun faced backlash after brand manager Kaveri Baruah claimed on the Sweekriti Talks podcast that there were 42 dos and don’ts to follow before meeting him. While his team denied the allegations and threatened legal action, the podcaster said she removed the video after her guest faced 'harassment,' adding, "The discussion was factual… Allu Arjun & his team are sheer losers."

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced backlash after brand manager Kaveri Baruah, who reportedly worked with Royal Enfield's brand strategy team, claimed on the Sweekriti Talks podcast that there are 42 dos and don'ts to follow before meeting the actor.

While Allu Arjun's team denied the allegations and stated that legal action would be taken against Kaveri, the podcaster has now alleged that her guest faced harassment, which is why the video was taken down.

Sweekriti took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I've removed the video after my guest faced coordinated harassment from PR machinery and bot accounts. She holds a responsible position in a reputed organization, and I refuse to let her career be jeopardized due to online bullying."

Check it out:

She added that the discussion was 'factual and professional, not defamatory,' but said she had to protect a real person, which would always take priority over engaging with power that refuses accountability.

"Allu Arjun & his team are sheer losers & just power hungry," wrote Sweekriti, lashing out.

'Shocking Allu Arjun PR Attacking Me'

In another note, she claimed that Arjun and his team were 'attacking' her, adding how women can't live in peace & make content on the internet!!

"Well, abusing me saying negative things about me can never pull me down. Keep goings bots. I finally understand what happens when people speak the truth, in another note, urging people from the Telugu film industry to speak up.

After the clip quickly went viral, and brand manager Kaveri Baruah deactivated her Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

In the video, Kaveri claimed that meeting Allu Arjun required strictly following a list of 42 rules, including instructions like "don’t look in sir’s eyes," "don’t shake hands," and addressing him only as "sir."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun currently has two films lined up, a movie with Atlee and another with Lokesh Kanagaraj. While the actor primarily works in Telugu films, both filmmakers are known for directing Tamil movies. However, both untitled movies will have a pan-India release.

