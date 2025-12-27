 Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police

Allu Arjun was arrested at his Hyderabad residence over the December 4, 2024 stampede at Sandhya Theatre, RTC X Roads, during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere. The tragedy killed Revathi and critically injured her nine-year-old son, Sritej. Police named Arjun among 23 accused, listing him as A-11, along with security staff and theater management in the chargesheet filed.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, at his Hyderabad residence in connection with the stampede that occurred on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Chikkadpally, during the premiere of his hit film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The tragic incident claimed the life of a woman named Revathi and left her nine-year-old son, Sritej, critically injured.

Allu Arjun Named In Pushpa 2 Stampede Chargesheet

Hyderabad police have now named Allu Arjun among the 23 accused in the chargesheet filed in the case.

The chargesheet, submitted earlier this week by the Chikkadpally police, also includes the actor’s personal security staff and the theatre management. Allu Arjun has been listed as Accused No. 11 (A-11), while the Sandhya Theatre management has been cited as the prime accused.

"The investigation has been completed with all the evidence on record, and the final report has been filed before the court. The legal process will now take its course," an official close to the investigation said, as per a report in The Hindu.

Allu Arjun, along with representatives associated with Pushpa 2’s production house, has also been listed among the accused.

The document was submitted before the 9th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at the Nampally Court over a year after the tragic accident.

Organisers Responsible For Public Safety During Large-Scale Events

Police officials said that organisers are responsible for public safety during large-scale events. According to the chargesheet, inadequate arrangements and poor crowd management contributed to the stampede.

Further legal proceedings are anticipated as the court examines the chargesheet and the roles of the individuals named in the incident

Last year, Allu Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court after he spent a night in Chanchalguda Jail on Saturday.

Post the incident, Allu Arjun had promised to cover all the medical expenses of the minor and make sure to help him with the best medical facilities.

