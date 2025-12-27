Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Fans Are In For Treat On Superstar's Birthday - Watch

Battle Of Galwan Teaser | YouTube

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 on Saturday, and on his birthday, the superstar has given a treat to his fans. The much-awaited teaser of his next film, Battle of Galwan, has been released, and the actor's fans are surely going to love it.

Salman took to social media to share the teaser. Watch it below...

The teaser starts with a very strong dialogue mouthed by Salman, and later Bhai enters with his swag, owning the screen like always. But, the teaser fails to evoke the feeling of patriotism.

As we wrote earlier, it is a treat for Salman's fans, but for others, this might just be an average teaser. We surely expected something more exciting. Let's hope that the trailer turns out to be better.

Battle of Galwan Release Date

While there were reports that the Battle of Galwan would hit the big screens on Eid 2026, the film is slated to release a month after Eid on April 17, 2026. Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha was slated to release on April 17, but the movie has been postponed to avoid a clash with Battle Of Galwan.

Battle Of Galwan Cast

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. The movie also stars many other actors like Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal.

Salman will reportedly be seen playing the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. According to reports, the movie is based on the real-life 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Fans of Salman were quite disappointed with his last film Sikandar. The movie had failed to impress the audience and the critics, and it became a flop at the box office. The expectations from Battle of Galwan are quite high. So, let's hope that the future assets of the movie like trailer and songs turn out to be better.