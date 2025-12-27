Inside Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash: From Ms Dhoni To Girlfriend Iulia Vantur; Check PICS

Salman Khan |

It's Salman Khan's 60th birthday today, 27 December, and the celebration at his farmhouse seems to be catching everyone's attention. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at the party, and now the inside pictures of the birthday bash are going viral on social media.

Salman Khan's 60th Birthday

Salman's birthday bash included Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiwal, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and others.

Cricket legend MS Dhoni was also seen arriving at the birthday bash, wearing an ochre-coloured jacket.

MS Dhoni at Salman Khan’s birthday party. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3cYyOloCcV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2025

Salman was also seen in pictures with his father Salim Khan and stepmother Helen. In one of the pictures, Salim and Helen were holding hands as they smiled for the cameras.

Iulia Vantur | Instagram

Donning a black dress, Salman's girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present at the party. Iulia shared a picture of Mumbai's Sealink lighting up on Salman's birthday that read, "Even the city could not resist his charm!! Mumbai Sealink lights up for Salman Khan on his birthday!" She added a red heart while re-sharing the post.

Nikhil Dwivedi and his wife Gauri were also seen arriving at Salman's birthday bash. The duo smiled at the cameras and waved at the paps.

Singer Sophie Choudry penned a heartfelt birthday note for the superstar. She wrote, "Happy 60th birthday to sab ke bhai jaan but my first crush & forever favourite🫶🏻🥹🎂From watching your songs everyday before going to school to knowing you for more than 20yrs and even performing with you on stage… You’ve been larger than life on screen but always real off it! You have a heart of gold.. you help countless people without ever wanting credit, you remember everything (haha) and through it all have always stayed true to who you are! (sic)"

On Salman’s 60th birthday, his extended family was also present. Sanjay Dutt, who is a close friend of the actor, attended the grand party.

Besides the above-mentioned celebrities, Mika Singh stole the show. He entered the birthday venue on his scooty. While making this unexpected entry, he said, "Happy 60th birthday to sab ke bhai jaan but my first crush & forever favourite🫶🏻🥹🎂From watching your songs everyday before going to school to knowing you for more than 20yrs and even performing with you on stage… You’ve been larger than life on screen but always real off it! You have a heart of gold.. you help countless people without ever wanting credit, you remember everything (haha) and through it all have always stayed true to who you are! (sic)"