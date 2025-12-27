Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wish The Battle Of Galwan Actor

Salman Khan / Katrina Kaif / Sanjay Dutt |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 on Saturday, and many Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and others took to social media to wish him on his birthday.

Katrina posted on her Instagram story, "Tiger Tiger Tiger.... Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are... May everyday be full of Love and Light (sic)."

Kareena also shared a sweet birthday wish on her Instagram story, "Happy birthday to the one and only Tiger. 60 years Strong... Love you lots always (sic)."

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Bhaijaan happy birthday and love you, god bless you, may god give you health and success. @BeingSalmanKhan (sic)."

Anil Kapoor shared multiple pictures with Salman and wrote, "Our friendship has always been simple...sometimes we meet more when we’re working on a film together, and sometimes even when we’re not. But the love and bond have always remained the same. I truly hope this friendship, this warmth we share, lasts forever. Welcome to the 60s, my friend (sic)."

Salman's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya co-star, Kajol tweeted, "Wishing the one and only @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday! (sic)."

Telugu star Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy 60th birthday to my beloved brother @BeingSalmanKhan 🌟 Sallu bhai, on this special milestone, I want to share my heartfelt wishes with you. May this year bring you endless joy, good health, and all the love you truly deserve. You have always been an inspiration, not just to millions on screen, but also to those of us who are fortunate to call you a friend 🤗 Here’s to many more years of happiness and success. Enjoy your special day (sic)."

Ajay Devgn shared on his Instagram story, "Sabka bhai, sabki jaan... here's to ek aur powerful saal! Happy birthday (sic)."

Shilpa Shetty, who is a very close friend of Salman, posted on Instagram, "Then to NOW… Another year older, but still the same crazy! 🤪 Happppyyy Birthday @beingsalmankhan 🎉 Stay happy, healthy and amazing... our forever Tiger (sic)."

Salman Khan Birthday Celebration

Salman celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. The birthday bash was attended by family and close friends. The pictures and the videos of the same have gone viral on social media.