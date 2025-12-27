 Naagin 7: Ekta Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Cast Seek Blessings Ahead Of Grand Premiere- VIDEO
Naagin 7: Ekta Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Cast Seek Blessings Ahead Of Grand Premiere- VIDEO

Ahead of its grand premiere, the cast and makers of Naagin 7, including Ekta Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Namik Paul, visited a temple to seek blessings. Pictures from the ritual have surfaced online, check below:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Naagin 7 | Instagram

Naagin 7 is all set to premiere today at 8 PM sharp. Ahead of the show’s release, the makers and cast sought divine blessings. Producer Ekta Kapoor, along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Namik Paul, and other team members, was seen offering prayers and performing special rituals at a temple.

Naagin 7

Naagin 7 | Instagram

Actor Ribbhu Mehra shared a series of pictures on his Instagram Stories, showing the lead actors of Naagin 7 performing rituals at a temple.

article-image

Priyanka was seen wearing a white suit paired with an orange dupatta, while Namik opted for a blue shirt and trousers. Ekta, on the other hand, appeared in casual attire, dressed in a jacket and gym pants. In another story, other cast members were also seen joining the prayers as they posed for the selfie. Seeing the buzz of the show online, it is expected that Naagin 7 will premiere with decent TRP report.

Naagin 7

Naagin 7 | Instagram

Naagin 7: Eisha Singhs' Character To End In Just 3 Episodes

According to a report by Filmibeat, Eisha Singh’s character in Naagin 7 will appear for only three episodes. She plays the role of Rani Chauhan in the Colors TV show, and her character is reportedly set to die in the initial episodes. As per the source, Eisha’s role will be “short but impactful.” The outlet stated, "Rani is introduced as the sister of the new Naagin, played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and her death is likely to play an important role (sic)." Well, the official confirmation of Eisha's character ending in the first few episodes of Naagin 7 is still awaited.

Naagin 7 is all set to premiere today at 8 PM. The viewers can catch the first episode on Colors TV. While, the OTT audiences can stream the show simultaneously on Jio Hotstar.

