Jung Eun-Woo Death: 'Bride Of The Sun' Actor's Last Post Leaves Fans Saying, 'It Was a Signal But No One Knew'

The Korean entertainment industry has been left heartbroken by the news of actor Jung Eun-woo’s sudden demise. The actor passed away at the age of 40, and the cause of death has not yet been reported. According to Star News, Eun-woo died on the morning of February 11, 2026. What has particularly drawn attention online is his final social media post, with many now wondering whether it carried a message that went unnoticed.

Jung Eun-woo's last Instagram post was the photo of actor Jang Kook-young and British singer Amy Winehouse. He captioned the photos, saying, "I miss and envy. PIR.BG (sic)." After the death news surfaced online, fans started flooding the comment section of this last post, wondering whether this was a hint. A user commented, "Wasn't he hoping someone would notice that signal.. My heart is eating." Another wrote, "It was a signal but no one knew." "My heart is broken all of a sudden... How hard must it be to choose death... May his soul rest in peace," wrote another. Others offered prayers for Eun-woo's soul and wished for him to rest in peace.

Eun-woo posted the picture of a red moon 5 days go. He captioned the post, "Red moon. Whether hanging or hanging. It's going to fall anyway (sic)."

Jung Eun-woo Funeral

Jung Eun-woo funeral is scheduled for Friday, February 13 at 12 pm. The actor will be laid to rest at Byeokje Crematorium.

Jung Eun-woo, born Jung Dong-jin in 1986, was a South Korean actor. He made his acting debut in 2006 with the KBS drama Roundup 3 and went on to appear in popular series such as HIT, Bride of the Sun, Five Fingers, One Well-Raised Daughter, The Return of Hwang Geum-bok and My Only One. His performances earned him recognition, winning the New Star Award and a Special Acting Award at the SBS Drama Awards. Eun-woo also appeared in the 2021 film Memory: Manipulated Murder, which became his final work.