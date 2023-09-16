Ajay Devgn Begins Filming For Singham Again With Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar Says 'Missing From The Frame' (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram

Ajay Devgn has kicked off the filming of Singham Again. The Cop Universe consists of massively commercially successful films like Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

Just a while back, Ajay shared pictures with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh on his social media handle. "12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again," Devgn captioned the post.

Ranveer, who will reprise the role of Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, shared photos from the film’s muhurat shot and wrote, "शुभारंभ ! All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey."

Akshay Kumar, who could not be a part of the muhurat shot, said, "Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal." He played the role of Veer Sooryavanshi in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi.

Deepika Padukone will be seen as Lady Singham in the third instalment of the franchise. The announcement was made by Rohit Shetty at the song launch of Current Laga Re from Cirkus last year.

Singham Again is slated to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. It will clash with Allu's Pushpa 2.