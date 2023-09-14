 Arjun Kapoor To Play The Villain In Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again?
Arjun Kapoor has also started preparing for his role in the upcoming action-thriller

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Kuttey, will reportedly be seen as the villain in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Arjun is all set to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He will be seen as the antagonist against 'super cops' Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Lady Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, respectively.

Reportedly, Arjun has also begun preparing for his role in the upcoming action-thriller. However, nothing has been officially shared by the makers or Arjun yet.

The film is set to go on floors soon and release in theatres in August, 2024.

In July 2023, it was reported that Tiger Shroff has joined the cop universe and he will play a cop alongside Ajay Devgn. However, soon after the report surfaced, Rohit Shetty Picturez shared a note to clarify that it is untrue.

article-image

A few days back, director Rohit Shetty said he is leaving no stone unturned to make the third installment of Singham franchise "bigger and better". He added that the cop film series enjoys a loyal fan following and it is important for him as well as Ajay Devgn to come up with something exciting.

Rohit Shetty's action franchise started with 2011's Singham and was followed by a 2014 sequel, titled Singham Returns. The films chronicle the story of a cop named Bajirao Singham and his fight against injustice and corrupt politicians.

article-image

