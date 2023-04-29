Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan to reunite with Ajay Devgn for Rohit Shetty's cop drama?

Kareena Kapoor in Singham Again | Photo File

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to reunite with director Rohit Shetty in the much-awaited film Singham Again.

The actress, who had previously starred in Singham Returns alongside Ajay Devgn, is reportedly set to play the female lead in the upcoming instalment of the Singham franchise.

Her role in the film NOT revealed

As per sources, Kareena's role in the film has been kept under wraps. The actress has not made any official announcement regarding her involvement in the project as of now.

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year, and the team is eagerly looking forward to having the lead pair back.

The Singham franchise, known for its high-octane action sequences, has garnered a massive fan following over the years. Adding to the excitement of the fans, Deepika Padukone has also joined the cast of Singham Again, where she will be playing the role of 'Lady Singham’.

Kareena has previously worked with Rohit Shetty in the Golmaal series and has delivered several blockbuster hits under his direction.

Kareena's work front

Talking about her professional front, she has some interesting upcoming projects like Hansal Mehta's untitled film where she plays a detective investigating a murder, Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha, is all geared up to make a stunning comeback on the silver screen with these upcoming projects.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the powerhouse performer in action, and her association with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is bound to create a buzz in the industry.

