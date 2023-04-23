Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra welcome their baby boy, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor share excitement

Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor | Photo File

Armaan Jain, the cousin of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, and his wife Anissa Malhotra welcomed a new addition to their family, a bouncing baby boy.

The new parents were blessed with their little bundle of joy today, and the happy news has sent a wave of excitement across the Kapoor family.

The family was seen celebrating Anissa's baby shower at their residence in February this year. And now, Kareena and Neetu Kapoor took to social media to congratulate the proud parents.

Kareena and Neetu excited to welcome the baby

Kareena shared a picture with the new parents on her Instagram story and tagged them, while Neetu expressed her joy of welcoming a new member to the family.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also took to her social media handle to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their little one, "It's a boy! Congratulations my cuties."

Neetu Kapoor also took to her IG stories, sharing a cartoon photo with a caption, "Dada Manoj and Dadi Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson! Super-excited to welcome the new addition to our family."

Kareena and Neetu's professional front

On the work front, Kareena is currently occupied with her upcoming project, The Crew, which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Rhea Kapoor. Kareena is also gearing up for Hansal Mehta's untitled project, for which she was recently shooting in London. In addition to these, she will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next, Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Neetu, on the other hand, was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and is now gearing up to share screen space with Sunny Kaushal in her upcoming project.

The Kapoor family is elated with the arrival of the new family member, and the fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of the newborn baby boy. We wish Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra all the love and happiness as they embark on a new journey of parenthood.