Kareena Kapoor Khan's ₹25,000 co-ord set is perfect to beat the Mumbai heat

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted stepping out in the city on Sunday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress was seen wearing an easy-breezy co-ord set, perfect to beat the sweltering heat of Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Being the fashionista that she is, Bebo opted for a Ranna Gill co-ord set worth a whopping Rs 25,600

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She paired the classic button-down shirt and wide-legged pants with a pair of sunglasses

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She tied her hair up in her signature sleek bun hairstyle

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On the work front, Bebo was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She will next star in 'The Crew' with Tabu and Kriti Sanon

Photo by Varinder Chawla

