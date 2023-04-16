Kareena Kapoor Khan's ₹25,000 co-ord set is perfect to beat the Mumbai heat

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted stepping out in the city on Sunday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress was seen wearing an easy-breezy co-ord set, perfect to beat the sweltering heat of Mumbai
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Being the fashionista that she is, Bebo opted for a Ranna Gill co-ord set worth a whopping Rs 25,600
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She paired the classic button-down shirt and wide-legged pants with a pair of sunglasses
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She tied her hair up in her signature sleek bun hairstyle
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On the work front, Bebo was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She will next star in 'The Crew' with Tabu and Kriti Sanon
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!