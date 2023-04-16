Photos that prove Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other

Actress Priyanka Chopra and popstar husband Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couple in showbiz

The couple recently dropped some mushy pictures with each other from their latest photoshoot

PeeCee was also seen playing with their daughter Malti Marie

Nick too gave Malti a taste of the stage ahead of his concert

In one of the pics, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra can be seen planting a loving kiss on her daughter's forehead

PeeCee and Nick are currently in London for their professional commitments

Sharing a picture from the concert, PeeCee wrote, "What a night!"

The photoshoot has surely left all 'NickYanka' fans gasping for breath

