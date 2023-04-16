Photos that prove Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023
Actress Priyanka Chopra and popstar husband Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couple in showbiz
The couple recently dropped some mushy pictures with each other from their latest photoshoot
PeeCee was also seen playing with their daughter Malti Marie
Nick too gave Malti a taste of the stage ahead of his concert
In one of the pics, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra can be seen planting a loving kiss on her daughter's forehead
PeeCee and Nick are currently in London for their professional commitments
Sharing a picture from the concert, PeeCee wrote, "What a night!"
The photoshoot has surely left all 'NickYanka' fans gasping for breath
