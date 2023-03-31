In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in India on Friday and she landed at the Mumbai airport
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
The desi girl greeted the paps with a Namaste as soon as she stepped out of the airport
PeeCee looked uber-stylish in a fuchsia pink co-ord set
Nick, on the other hand, was at his casual best in a sweatshirt and jeans
While PeeCee's visit to India surely made her fans happy, it was her daughter Malti Marie who stole all the limelight
Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie made her first visit to India and the new parents happily posed with their little one
Malti looked cute as a button in a comfortable summer dress as PeeCee cradled her in her arms
Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy in December 2021
However, it was only recently that the actress finally revealed Malti's face to the world
