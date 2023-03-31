In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in India on Friday and she landed at the Mumbai airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The desi girl greeted the paps with a Namaste as soon as she stepped out of the airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

PeeCee looked uber-stylish in a fuchsia pink co-ord set

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nick, on the other hand, was at his casual best in a sweatshirt and jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

While PeeCee's visit to India surely made her fans happy, it was her daughter Malti Marie who stole all the limelight

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie made her first visit to India and the new parents happily posed with their little one

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Malti looked cute as a button in a comfortable summer dress as PeeCee cradled her in her arms

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy in December 2021

Photo by Varinder Chawla

However, it was only recently that the actress finally revealed Malti's face to the world

Photo by Varinder Chawla

